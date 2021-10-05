‘No place for this’: Jail officer fired after having sex with inmate, Meck sheriff says

A female Mecklenburg County jailer was fired Tuesday and faces criminal charges after being accused of having sex with an inmate.

Sheriff Garry McFadden also announced that Karen Payton also provided the same inmate with tobacco, another violation.

Payton was fired Tuesday after warrants were issued for her arrest, McFadden said in a statement. Payton joined the Sheriff’s Office two years ago.

“There is no place for this type of conduct or behavior in our detention facilities or agency,” McFadden said.

“We face too many daily challenges here at MCSO to allow such behavior and activity to continue that could compromise the safety and security of our staff and our residents. Officer Payton’s actions are not a reflection of the professionalism and high standards required by all staff at MCSO.

Payton becomes at least the fifth member of McFadden’s staff — and the second female detention officer — to be fired in the last five months on charges of misconduct ranging from a DUI arrest to reported fights with inmates.

In the most serious case, McFadden fired detention officer Kyle Harris, 28, in June after Harris was charged with multiple sex crimes in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a transgender inmate.

At least three inmates also have died at the jail this year.