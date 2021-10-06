Streets cleared near Gaston County Courthouse after ‘suspicious package’ found, police say

A suspicious package has been found near the Gaston County Courthouse, police said. Surrounding streets will be closed while police investigate the package. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gastonia police are investigating a “suspicious package” found near the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Gastonia police received the call about the package at 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at 4:13 p.m., according to the department’s Twitter account.

While police investigate what’s inside the package, East Long Avenue, between North Broad Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, will be closed.

“Avoid area if possible or watch for police direction,” Gastonia police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.