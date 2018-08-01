Hopewell High principal suspended during Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools investigation

Hopewell High School Principal Dino Gisiano has been suspended with pay during a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools “inquiry” less than a month before a new school year begins.
The district provided no details about what prompted the investigation, other than to say it is “not related to matters involving any student.” Matt Hayes, the administrator who oversees the Huntersville high school, notified parents last week that CMS will appoint an interim principal as the school prepares for the Aug. 27 start of a new school year.
“Transitions in leadership can be unsettling. It is important to know that Hopewell will be ready for students on the first day of school as planned as preparation for the return of students, teachers and staff continues,” Hayes’ message said. “I will update you on leadership plans in the coming weeks and we will engage the school community in this process.”
Gisiano has worked for CMS since 2005 and has been principal of Hopewell, which has about 1,600 students, since December 2013.
