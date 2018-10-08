Here’s how to apply for a Charlotte Observer 2019 summer internship

The Charlotte Observer’s summer internships offer talented college journalists the opportunity to grow and develop in a metro newsroom that covers a vibrant, growing city.
The Observer, the largest news organization in the Carolinas, is accepting applications for summer 2019 internships.
From Day 1 of your internship, you will be welcomed as part of The Charlotte Observer staff. We expect our interns to work as beginning professionals from their first day: to report or shoot video for stories ready to be edited for digital and print publication.
Our summer learning program – Observer U – includes weekly seminars in which experienced reporters, editors and outside speakers discuss topics such as reporting and writing news stories, researching public documents, shooting video on deadline assignments and understanding libel law.
Each intern works with a mentor and can expect regular feedback and side-by-side editing. We are committed to helping you develop as a journalist.
Internships are paid and cover 10 weeks. A limited number of academic internships are also available. These students receive college credit or academic consideration. To be eligible, a candidate must provide written authorization they’ll receive credit or other academic consideration from their college.
We prefer to hire rising seniors, but students at all levels of college are eligible. A journalism major is not required.
Interns must have a car. The Observer pays mileage and parking expenses. All interns must pass a drug test.
To apply, send us:
A short letter (around 250 words) telling us about your career goals and why you’re interested in interning at The Observer
An autobiography of about 500 words
Resume
Two or three journalism-related references
PDFs of or links to 6-8 pieces of your best work
The application deadline is Nov. 15.
Send applications to Gary Schwab, our internship director, at gschwab@charlotteobserver.com.
