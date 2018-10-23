West Charlotte High, CMS celebrate a principal who brings new life to iconic school

At West Charlotte High, every victory and setback carries the weight of history.
So when Timisha Barnes-Jones was named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal of the year Tuesday morning, it was more than just a celebration of one educator. She was hailed as a leader who has embodied and revitalized the spirit of a school that’s been at the heart of Charlotte’s black community for decades — and that symbolizes the district’s struggles with race, segregation and education.
Superintendent Clayton Wilcox talked about how test scores and graduation rates have risen in the five years that Barnes-Jones — known as Dr. TBJ to students and faculty — has led the school. He also cited the school’s achievements in community service, sports, band and a newly revived theater department.
“Everything is happening and moving in the right direction here,” Wilcox said.
Once an all-black high school during Jim Crow segregation, West Charlotte High later earned national recognition for its leading role when CMS desegregated in 1970. When court-ordered desegregation ended, the school returned to a mostly black school, with high poverty levels and many of the academic challenges that tend to accompany those demographics.
West Charlotte has been the focus of a $50 million public-private turnaround effort called Project LIFT and of a recent book by local historian Pamela Grundy titled “Color and Character: West Charlotte High and the American Struggle Over Educational Equality.”
Through all the ups and downs, the West Charlotte Lions have counted on fierce loyalty from alumni who stay in touch with each other and the school.
Barnes-Jones, a 19-year veteran of CMS, came to West Charlotte as an assistant principal. In 2013 she became co-principal of the school, sharing leadership with lead Principal John Wall. In 2015 Wall was promoted to central offices and Barnes-Jones took the top job.
The band, cheerleaders, faculty and Barnes-Jones’ family turned out for the surprise celebration Tuesday morning, with students packing the auditorium. Barnes-Jones wiped away tears as she made her way to the stage.
“This school, our culture, we’re a family, and to represent you all, this is phenomenal,” she said. “I love y’all so much.”
Student Kayla Gaymon, president of the school’s executive council, best captured the value of a principal that goes beyond test scores and data.
“I’ve known some times when I’ve been like, I don’t know if I want to get up and come to West Charlotte today, but TBJ, she makes sure she gives me,” Gaymon choked up, then continued, “she gives me that push and that fight to make me want to walk across that stage in June, to come to class every day and do my work. She’s like a second mom to me.”
Other finalists for principal of the year were Mark Bosco of Myers Park High, Kevin Garay of Mallard Creek High, Tracey Harrill of Providence High, Merita Brown-Little of Steele Creek Elementary and Laura Rosenbach of Hough High.
