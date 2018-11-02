Voters may share your child’s CMS school campus Tuesday. That worries some parents.

Voters and students will converge on 81 Charlotte-Mecklenburg campuses Tuesday, and that makes some parents nervous.

Whitney Bouknight, who has two daughters at an elementary school that will be used as a polling place, said the Oct. 30 fatal shooting at Butler High elevated school safety questions and made her wonder why Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools would have children in school that day.

In Columbia, S.C., she said, public schools are closed “because it is impossible to have tight security measures in place with so many strangers on campus.”

“Can you please research and explain why CMS is not closed on Election Day?” she wrote the Observer. “Why are we having a teacher work day (Oct. 31) instead of on Election Day next week? It makes me shake my head.”

CMS board policy requires schools to be closed on presidential election days but leaves it up to the calendar committee — and ultimately to a board vote — on other years.

That committee, which includes faculty, parents and a school board member, looks at issues such as meeting state requirements, trying to avoid school on religious holidays and scheduling winter and spring breaks that will be popular with families and employees. In spring of 2017, the panel crafted two options and put them before the public in an online poll that drew more than 9,000 responses, school board minutes show.

The explanation for the Oct. 30 work day is likely that it falls at the end of the first quarter, when teachers have to file grades for report cards. Students and teachers will be off again for Veterans Day on Nov. 12.

Spokeswoman Renee McCoy says principals have been instructed to keep students and voters separate Tuesday. If voters have to walk through the school building, they’ll be monitored and students will be rerouted, according to the instructions.

Poll workers will have to sign in using the district’s LobbyGuard system, which scans a driver’s license and runs a criminal background check on all school visitors. Voters won’t have to do that.

The district has reassigned security guards from schools that don’t serve as polling places to help with monitoring at the schools that do, McCoy added. Almost half the district’s 175 schools are used for voting.