CMS hopes one new app and 500 willing givers can help homeless students and families

The needs of homeless students can be daunting, especially in a district like Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that has more than 3,000 of them.
But the district hopes the chance to meet small, specific needs of individual students — a new pair of sneakers, a warm coat, perhaps a mattress — with just a few clicks will entice hundreds to step up for CMS students who lack stable housing.
CMS has signed an agreement to work with Purposity, a donation app that lets people provide help to individuals whose needs have been verified. Now the district needs 500 people to download the free app and choose Charlotte as their community so school social workers can start sharing their lists.
As of Tuesday morning, about 200 were signed up for Charlotte. Michele King, a CMS school social work specialist, said she has little doubt that hundreds will respond to a program that combines the impulse-giving opportunity of crowd-funding with the assurance that comes from knowing the money goes toward a genuine need.
“It’s new and it’s different because it’s through an app,” King added.
Purposity was created by Atlanta motivational speaker and “social entrepreneur” Blake Canterbury. The name combines “purpose” and “generosity.” The service is already active in several other communities and lists Atlanta Public Schools, Georgia Power and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta among its partners.
All the needs posted have been vetted by nonprofit partners, cost no more than $250 and are targeted to donors’ chosen communities. The 500-member minimum for new communities is designed to ensure that posted needs have a strong chance of being met quickly, King said. Once someone agrees to foot the bill, that need is removed and the item is shipped to the sponsoring organization — in this case, a CMS social worker — for delivery to the recipient.
Katie Lindsay and Courtney Hawkins, two CMS social workers who work with students who are homeless or at risk, heard about the app at a conference about a year ago, according to King and a CMS news release. King said CMS already has four schools lined up to post needs, and schools will be added as the donor base grows. King declined to name the pilot schools, saying she doesn’t want them to be flooded with people seeking help.
CMS already works with numerous groups that donate clothes, school supplies, backpacks and computers for students in need. King says this will supplement those efforts, making it easier to provide help for students whose families might face a crisis that creates urgent needs, such as an eviction or house fire.
Purposity’s approach is reminiscent of DonorsChoose.org, a clearinghouse for classroom teachers to get donations for projects that help their students. Since its founding in 2000 it has fulfilled more than 600,000 projects, including many in the Charlotte region.
Crowd-funding sites, such as GoFundMe, let anyone seeking help pitch directly to would-be donors. But the money goes directly to the recipient without oversight, and reports of occasional scams make some givers wary. By acting as an intermediary, DonorsChoose.org and Purposity ensure that requests are coming from legitimate sources and that the needed supplies, not cash, are delivered.
To sign up for the CMS project, go to Purposity.com or download the app from Google Play or Apple’s app store. Select Charlotte as your community. Once 500 people have signed up for Charlotte, they’ll all get weekly reports on needs provided by CMS.
