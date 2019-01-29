CMS starts wanding students for guns. There’s good news and bad news.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools launched its gun searches Tuesday morning at Garinger and Rocky River high schools, two of the eight schools drawn by a minister in Monday afternoon’s public lottery.

CMS searched four classrooms at each school, finding no weapons of any kind, Chief Communications Officer Tracy Russ said. Each school’s screening took about an hour, according to CMS.

That hints at the challenge ahead when CMS carries out Superintendent Clayton Wilcox’s promise to do a full-school search at one of the six remaining schools pulled in the drawing. The promise came in the wake of a fatal school shooting at Butler High on Oct. 29, followed by guns found at four more high schools in the three weeks that followed.

But questions quickly arose about the logistics of screening more than 1,000 students at a time. CMS has some of the state’s largest high schools, topping out at 3,500 at Myers Park High.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Clayton Wilcox says the school system will be conducting random searches.

Monday’s drawing involved CMS leaders putting the names of all 19 full-sized high schools into envelopes, sealing them and having the co-chair of the superintendent’s interfaith advisory committee pull eight. The names are not being released until the searches are done.

Russ said more screenings may take place Tuesday. The district has outlined three options: pulling students out of a few classrooms, searching one building on a campus, or bringing all students on a campus to a central location for screening. All involve looking into students’ bags and using metal-detector wands to check students.

Once CMS acquires a gun-sniffing dog, that will be part of bag searches. The district has said students will not come into contact with the dog.