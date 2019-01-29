Harvard comes to Charlotte in hopes of boosting 29 urban CMS schools. Here’s the key.

Denise Watts (right), who supervises all the principals taking part in the Harvard program, talks with principals Angela Bozeman of Druid Hills Academy, Neodria Brown of Ranson Middle and Matt Bower of Hickory Grove Elementary (l-r). Ann Doss Helms ahelms@charlotteobserver.com