NC’s child suicide rate nearly doubled in a decade. Mecklenburg leads the state.

North Carolina children and teens are killing themselves nearly twice as often as they did just a decade ago, state data shows, with Mecklenburg County leading the state by a wide margin in recent years.
Suicide is now the state’s second-leading cause of death for children 10 to 17 years, trailing only motor vehicle accidents. Forty-four children and teens took their lives in 2017, compared to 22 in 2018, according to figures reported by the N.C. State Center for Health Statistics.
Mecklenburg had five child and teen suicides in 2017, matching Guilford County. The county’s 24 deaths between 2013 and 2017 were nine more incidents than any other county.
A report by NC Child, a Raleigh-based advocacy group, highlighted suicide data in a recent report that was funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation and the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation.
Suicidal thoughts most commonly occur in children with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues, the report said. Lack of impulse control, access to firearms and prescription drugs and risk factors such as bullying, family violence and social isolation may also play roles, it said.
Sexual orientation can also influence suicide risks, the report said. Quoting it said gay, lesbian or bisexual high school students were three times more likely to report seriously considering suicide in 2017 than heterosexual students.
NC Child says reducing barriers to mental health treatment, limiting access to guns and prescription drugs, and training caregivers and school staff in how to detect suicide risks.
The number of students Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools screened for suicide risk tripled in five years, to more than 2,100 in 2017, the Observer reported in a year ago. Hundreds of children show risk signs each year, CMS said, with most falling between grades 3 and 8.
The district cautioned that those numbers don’t necessarily mean more students are suicidal, but that CMS was reacting to signs of potential trouble.
In a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey that is conducted every two years, 17 percent of CMS high school students reported seriously considering suicide in 2017, up slightly from 14 percent in 2009. Actual suicide attempts declined to 10 percent in 2017 from 14 percent in 2009.
