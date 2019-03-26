CMS superintendent asks for 15% hike in county funding for next school year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ superintendent will propose a 15 percent increase in county funding for 2019-20, according to a summary of budget documents the CMS board will discuss Tuesday night.
Few details of Superintendent Clayton Wilcox’s proposed operating budget will be posted before the 6 p.m. meeting, so it’s unclear what accounts for the $70 million increase he wants from Mecklenburg County.
CMS is still coping with school security in the aftermath of the mass shootings a year ago at a high school in Parkland, Fla., and the fatal shooting last October of a Butler High School student. A second student has been charged.
Before the Butler shooting, commissioners had approved a $9.2 million plan to fortify the district’s 170 schools with panic alarms, cameras and fencing. After the incident, CMS began unannounced searches of classrooms at randomly-selected schools and said it would hire more counselors, social workers and psychologists.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
CMS gets most of its funding from the state, but drama typically accompanies its request to county commissioners. Clayton’s budget proposal must be approved by the CMS board before it goes to the county.
In the current fiscal year, CMS runs on a $1.49 billion operating budget that includes $459.8 million from the county. The $1.61 billion operating budget Wilcox is now proposing for 2019-20 is an overall 8 percent increase. The $529.8 million Wilcox proposes asking from county commissioners would be a 15 percent increase.
Wilcox’s budget priorities for the current fiscal year stressed the need in 2018 to redress inequities in the system, telling board members that “some students get what they need to learn and succeed but many others do not.”
Those priorities are likely to linger in next year’s budget.
On Monday, the board’s policy committee approved a draft equity policy in the works for more than a year that will now go to two public hearings before it reaches the full board.
The draft policy approved this week calls for ways to measure and monitor equity in the schools, seeking to focus “on those aspects of equity that can be documented.”
The current budget also increased teacher and staff salaries and benefits by $85 million and included $623,000 to enhance security staff.
Comments