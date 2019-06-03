Education
Gun with ammo found in woods at Charlotte’s Independence High
CMS’ new safety screening measures include dogs and metal detectors
A gun and ammunition was found on the grounds of Independence High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said Monday.
A message to Independence families by Principal David Legrand said a “weapon with ammunition” was found in a wooded area on school property. Police are investigating.
There was no threat to students or staff, he said in the message.
CMS began searches of randomly-chosen high schools in January after the Oct. 29 shooting of a Butler High student and several subsequent episodes of guns being found in CMS high schools.
