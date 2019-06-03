Gun with ammo found in woods at Charlotte’s Independence High

CMS’ new safety screening measures include dogs and metal detectors Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chief of staff Laura Francisco talks about 3 different screening models that include wands, metal detectors and gun powder dogs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools chief of staff Laura Francisco talks about 3 different screening models that include wands, metal detectors and gun powder dogs.

A gun and ammunition was found on the grounds of Independence High School, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials said Monday.

A message to Independence families by Principal David Legrand said a “weapon with ammunition” was found in a wooded area on school property. Police are investigating.

There was no threat to students or staff, he said in the message.

CMS began searches of randomly-chosen high schools in January after the Oct. 29 shooting of a Butler High student and several subsequent episodes of guns being found in CMS high schools.