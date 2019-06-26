CMS names new principals at South Meck, two other schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools named new principals at South Mecklenburg High School, Shamrock Gardens Elementary and Ashley Park PreK-8 School at its Tuesday board meeting.

Glenn Leonard Starnes II will be the principal at South Mecklenburg High School. Since 2016, Starnes has been a principal in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools. He’s previously worked in Duval County Public Schools in Florida and Baltimore City Public Schools.

Trina Potter becomes the principal at Shamrock Gardens Elementary School, where she has been assistant principal since 2017. Prior to that, Potter was a literacy coach at Huntingtowne Farms Elementary.

At Ashley Park, Jolene Adams will take over as principal. Since 2014, she has been an assistant principal at Walter G. Byers School. Before that, she was a data analyst E.E. Waddell Language Academy and West Charlotte High School.