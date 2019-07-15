CMS board suspends Superintendent Clayton Wilcox with pay

CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox names 6 factors schools should pay attention to. CMS Superintendent speaks to principals about leadership in schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMS Superintendent speaks to principals about leadership in schools.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Monday that Superintendent Clayton Wilcox has been suspended with pay, but gave no further details.

“CMS can confirm that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has suspended Superintendent Clayton Wilcox. The suspension goes into effect today and Dr. Wilcox will continue to receive his salary while suspended,” chief communications officer Tracy Russ said in a statement.

CMS ombudsman Earnest Winston will serve as acting superintendent during Wilcox’ suspension, the district said.

“CMS remains focused on the priorities that matter most – our students, teaching and learning in every school as we look forward to the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time,” the statement said.

Wilcox confirmed in a brief interview with The Charlotte Observer that he had met with CMS board members Monday morning, following a five-hour closed session on Friday, but said he couldn’t comment further.

