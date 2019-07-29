CMS plans to hire new chief human resources officer after two-year search

Teachers meet with representatives from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools at the CMS job fair on Thursday. jeason@charlotteobserver.com

Two years after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools began searching for a chief human resources officer, the district has made a hire for the role.

Christine Pejot, who was most recently the human resources director in Pasco County Schools in Land O’ Lakes, Fla., will take over running the HR department at CMS pending board approval. She replaces Gerri Parker, who came to CMS on loan from Bank of America as interim director.

The top HR job has been open since 2017, when superintendent Clayton Wilcox reassigned Avery Mitchell, a former CMS teacher and principal. The job remained open for seven months before Wilcox replaced an in-house interim director with Parker, whose salary was paid by Bank of America during her time in the role.

The chief human resources officer is tasked with overseeing the district’s more than 19,000 employees and recruiting hundreds of teachers each year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pejot spent six years directing the human resources office for Pasco County Schools. Before that, she worked as an attorney in Florida.