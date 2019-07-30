CMS board to meet about personnel contract following superintendent’s resignation

Timeline of CMS Superintendent controversies before he was suspended CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox will resign August 2nd. He has faced controversy in the past. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox will resign August 2nd. He has faced controversy in the past.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will meet Friday to discuss a personnel contract, the day that current superintendent Clayton Wilcox’s resignation goes into effect.

The board will meet at 8 a.m. Friday, two weeks after the board voted to accept Wilcox’s resignation from the district just two years after he first took on the job. Wilcox has been suspended with pay since July 15.

Since the suspension, former ombudsman Earnest Winston has been serving as acting superintendent. Following the resignation of Heath Morrison in 2014, the board gave Ann Clark a series of temporary contracts while it searched for new leadership.

School board members could not be reached for comment Tuesday. The board has still not said why it suspended Wilcox or what led to his resignation, citing privacy laws.