UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil Dubois will retire in June 2020, after leading the university for the past 14 years.

He first came to UNC Charlotte in 1991 as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. He left in 1997 to become the president of the University of Wyoming, returning in 2005 to become UNC Charlotte’ fourth chancellor.

