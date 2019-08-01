State grants authority for Earnest Winston to serve as CMS’ superintendent

Three things to know about CMS’ acting superintendent Earnest Winston is CMS' acting superintendent after the board suspended Clayton Wilcox. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Earnest Winston is CMS' acting superintendent after the board suspended Clayton Wilcox.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction said Thursday that the state has authorized Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools acting Superintendent Earnest Winston to work in the role.

The move came one day before the CMS school board is scheduled to discuss a “personnel contract” during a special meeting Friday morning.

Winston took over as acting superintendent two weeks ago when the board abruptly suspended Clayton Wilcox, who had been in the job for only two years. Board members agreed to a separation agreement with Wilcox that called for him to resign effective Friday.

Wilcox received no severance package or additional payout, according to the separation agreement.

North Carolina typically requires top district administrators to have experience as a school principal and an advanced degree in school administration.

The State Board of Education voted to allow Winston serve as superintendent even though he doesn’t meet those typical qualifications, said Todd Silberman, a spokesman for the Department of Instruction. WFAE first reported the state approval for Winston to serve as superintendent.

Winston met criteria from another path that allows someone to become a superintendent if they have “at least a bachelor’s degree from a regionally accredited college or university and have five years leadership or managerial experience considered relevant by the employing local board of education.”

Winston, who has a bachelor’s degree, worked as a reporter for the Observer before switching to teaching in 2004. He moved into administration two years later.

Since 2017, Winston has worked as the district’s first ombudsman. In that role, Winston is supposed to serve as a bridge between the school district and the community, parents, staff and students at large.