State blocks use of controversial new reading contract for NC schools

NC schools getting new K-3 reading diagnostic tool The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has selected Istation to provide reading diagnostic tools for K-3 teachers and students beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Days before the start of the new school year, a motion has been granted to block the use of the controversial new Istation reading program in North Carolina’s public schools.

The state Department of Information Technology granted Amplify Education’s motion Monday for a temporary stay against the use of Istation while a dispute is heard over how the contract was awarded.

Amplify wants DIT to throw out the three-year, $8.3 million contract that State Superintendent Mark Johnson awarded to Istation to test the reading skills of K-3 students.

“We learned today our motion to stay the K-3 reading assessment contract award to Istation has been granted by the NC Department of Information Technology (DIT),” Larry Berger, Amplify’s CEO, said in a statement Tuesday. “This decision means that Istation must halt its implementation while the proceeding is pending with DIT.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We look forward to working with the NC Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and DIT to ensure that all educators in the state have the critical opportunity to understand their students’ reading development at the beginning of the school year, just as they have in the past.”

Since the Read To Achieve program began in 2013, K-3 teachers have had students read out loud to them using mClass to assess their skills. Under Istation, students will be tested on a computer program, with the results being provided to teachers.

The decision to switch has been controversial, with teachers across the state questioning the change. Istation has said that teachers who are now being trained in the new program will come to like it.

Public records show Johnson went against the recommendations from an evaluation committee, which he had formed, that said the state should continue to use the mClass.

Amplify appealed the contract to DPI, but Johnson upheld the decision earlier this month.

In his decision rejecting the appeal, Johnson accused the evaluation committee of “employing biased procedures” that benefited Amplify and having made false statements about Istation. He also said that some committee members violated the confidentiality of the procurement process by discussing it with outsiders.

SHARE COPY LINK Suzanne Miller of N.C. Families For School Testing Reform says on July 19, 2019 why she wants a state investigation into how a multi-million contract was awarded to test children for the Read To Achieve program. The 2nd place company was picked.