More than 20 state tests could go away under deal reached in NC legislature

North Carolina lawmakers have reached a deal that will eliminate more than 20 state exams and calls for reducing the number of local tests that are given to students.

The House and Senate had come up with competing plans in response to the long-voiced complaints that students are over-tested. A bipartisan group of lawmakers released Thursday a compromise version of a testing reduction bill that has parts of both plans but doesn’t eliminate as many tests as proposed by the House.

The compromise for Senate Bill 621 eliminates the N.C. Final Exams, which are more than 20 state tests given to students of teachers who can’t use another state exam to evaluate their performance. They are given in a range of grades, mainly in high school.

The tests would be dropped in the 2020-21 school year.

“I am pleased that a compromise has been reached that includes the removal of (N.C. Final Exams),” said Dane West, a teacher at Knightdale High School. “There is still work to be done, but this is a good start.”

The Senate and House are both scheduled to vote Monday on the conference committee report, which would also need Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature to become law.

Other provisions of the bill include:

▪ Requiring school districts to reduce the number of local tests they give if students spend more time on them than state exams;

▪ Prohibiting school districts from requiring students to do a high school graduation project unless they provide local funding to help reimburse costs spent by low-income students. The project involves students researching and writing a paper.

The House had previously proposed a total elimination of the graduation project, calling it unfair to low-income students.

The new version also drops wording that the House had included to eliminate the four remaining state end-of-course exams typically taken by high school students. The House wanted to replace the tests with the ACT now taken by all of the state’s high school juniors or by a “nationally recognized assessment of high school achievement and college readiness.”

The compromise also drops the House plan to replace the state end-of-grade exams given in grades 3-8 in reading, math and science with the N.C. Check-Ins, which are shorter exams given to students three times a year in each subject.

The state received federal permission to pilot a program to replace the end-of-grade exams with the N.C. Personalized Assessment Tool, which is similar to the Check-Ins. The bill calls for studying the effectiveness of the pilot.

The bill drew praise from the N.C. Chamber of Commerce, which had previously voiced concerns with the House proposal.

“On the portions of the bill concerning testing, the legislature is taking a thoughtful approach,” Gary J. Salamido, president and CEO of the chamber, said in a statement Thursday. “More study and analysis, as mandated in this legislation, will be a good start.”