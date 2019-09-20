NC school bus drivers stop work over pay, delaying students

School bus drivers standing outside Union County Schools district offices on Friday morning. WBTV

Union County Public School students may face an extended wait for their bus ride on Friday as the school system deals with potential bus driver absences.

On Friday morning, the school system sent out a message alerting parents and students that there could be an increase in driver absences as well as longer bus rides that last throughout the day.

Over a dozen drivers appeared to stand outside the district’s headquarters on Friday morning, asking for better pay.

Several bus drivers are standing outside district offices on strike against Union County Schools. One of them told me they want better pay and to make sure the message is heard, they won’t be picking up any students this morning. pic.twitter.com/ECt7bSqDCf — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) September 20, 2019

The school system noted that they are experiencing a bus driver shortage and that they were working to eliminate the vacancies.

Families were asked to continue monitoring the Here Comes the Bus app on their phones for updates on further announcements.

No further information has been released at this time.