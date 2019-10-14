CMS Teacher of the Year stars in nationwide Volkswagen commercial

SHARE COPY LINK

Kimberly Tuttle was named CMS Teacher of the Year back in May and is now featured in a nationwide commercial.

This is Tuttle’s 21st year in education. She currently teaches 11th-grade English Honors and AP language and composition at Levine Middle College High.

She was contacted by her principal over the summer saying that Volkswagen wanted her for their newest commercial on education.

After the initial shock, she agreed.

What Tuttle originally presumed to be a small production, turned out to be a lot bigger than she thought.

Crews took over her driveway and she said there were cars lined up and down the street in front of her Matthews home.

“It was like something you see for a movie set,” Tuttle said.

The commercial featured “Kimberly and the Jetta” as she traveled from her home to the classroom.

Tuttle said that the commercial brought her to tears - especially when she heard the kind words from some of her students.

She said that it is “a wonderful gift” to be able to represent a district that is known among so many other counties.

Finally, Tuttle wants other people in the community to see that teachers are working and doing their hardest in the classroom for their students.

“The commercial was meant to show the life of a teacher - and I hope it did.”