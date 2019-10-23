NC principals would get raises under budget plan, but teachers are still waiting

North Carolina principals will get their raises and bonuses this year under a plan unveiled Wednesday, but Senate Republican leaders say teacher raises are held up because of the budget stalemate between the legislature and Gov. Roy Cooper.

Senate budget writers Wednesday announced a proposal to fund the raises in salary and bonuses for principals that were included in the budget vetoed by Cooper. The plan also funds “step increases” — the annual $1,000 increase that teachers with less than 15 years of experience receive.

But GOP leaders say that non-step increases have not been agreed to yet.

The budget plan increases all levels of the principal salary schedule and increases principal merit-based bonuses.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Teachers started the new school year without raises because of the ongoing budget fight between the Republican-led legislature and Cooper, a Democrat.

The budget adopted earlier this year by legislators included an average 3.8% raise for teachers over the next two years. Cooper vetoed the budget because he said the raises weren’t large enough and the budget didn’t fund Medicaid expansion.

Cooper had proposed giving teachers 8.5% raises over the next two years.

House Republicans voted in September to override Cooper’s budget veto in a surprise session where many Democrats lawmakers were not present. But Senate Republicans, who’d need a single Democrat to override Cooper, haven’t voted yet.

In the interim, lawmakers have been passing individual spending measures through mini-budgets, including approving 5% raises over the next two years for many state employees. But teachers have been waiting, prompting complaints from some educators.

Cooper and Republican lawmakers have traded emails and tweets blaming each other for teachers not having received raises yet.

Thousands of teachers have marched on Raleigh the past two years to call for more education funding, including higher pay for educators.

Republican legislators have approved raises over the past several years that have elevated North Carolina to 29th in the nation in average teacher pay, compared to 47th in 2013. But the Public School Forum of North Carolina has called it a “myth” that state figures show the average teacher’s salary is $53,975.