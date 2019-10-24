How to apply for a Charlotte Observer 2020 summer internship

Some members of The Charlotte Observer’s 2019 intern class. sbunao@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Observer’s summer internships offer talented college journalists the opportunity to grow and develop in a metro newsroom that covers a vibrant, growing city.

The Observer and our sister paper, The News & Observer in Raleigh, are accepting applications for summer 2020 internships.

The application deadline is Dec. 6.

From Day 1 of your internship, you will be welcomed as part of The Charlotte Observer staff. We expect our interns to work as beginning professionals from their first day: to report or shoot video for stories ready to be edited for digital and print publication.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Our summer learning program – Observer U – includes weekly seminars in which experienced reporters, editors and outside speakers discuss topics such as reporting and writing news stories, researching public documents, shooting video on deadline assignments and understanding libel law.

Each intern works with a mentor and can expect regular feedback and side-by-side editing. We are committed to helping you develop as a journalist.

Internships are paid and cover 10 weeks. A limited number of academic internships are also available. These students receive college credit or academic consideration. To be eligible, a candidate must provide written authorization they’ll receive credit or other academic consideration from their college.

We prefer to hire rising seniors, but students at all levels of college are eligible. A journalism major is not required.

Interns must have a car. The Observer pays mileage and parking expenses. All interns must pass a drug test.

To apply and for more information, click here.