CMS delays start of middle school, but some will be back in-person sooner than others

Middle school students in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not return to in-person learning on Nov. 23 as originally intended with many now set to return in January, according to a new plan the board approved Tuesday.

Citing bus driver shortages, the board voted 6-3 to delay start dates for in-person instruction for middle school students.

Students enrolled in the district’s K-8 schools now will come back to classrooms on Nov. 30, but the rest of district’s sixth- through eighth-graders in traditional middle schools will return on Jan. 5.

Middle school students in the district’s K-8 schools will shift to the same rotational schedule as elementary students. They will be split into two groups that each attend two days of in-person instruction each week, with a full remote day on Wednesday.

Traditional middle schools will maintain the three-week rotational schedule, with one week of in-person learning and two weeks of remote learning.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

District officials said the changes would help align schedules for students in the same school building, including for many families with multiple children who would otherwise need to balance two different schedules while attending the same school.

Officials said the K-8 schools generally have smaller numbers of middle school students compared to traditional schools, which made it possible for them to start bus transportation sooner and to be incorporated into two rotational groups.

The district has 122 drivers on federal or other approved leave in addition to 6 unfilled positions. That leaves a significant segment of bus routes uncovered. Reassigning those segments to other routes, while maintaining state-mandated social distancing, would likely have widespread negative impacts, executive director of transportation Adam Johnson said.

Under executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper, school buses for middle and high schools may not have more than 24 students per bus, or one student per seat. Consolidating those uncovered segments into existing routes while maintaining social distancing could leave more than 7,000 students at bus stops with waits of 30 minutes to over an hour, Johnson said.

Johnson said students might arrive late and interrupt instruction. Other issues include shorter time periods for buses to refuel between morning and afternoon runs, in addition to budget concerns, as drivers would likely have to work significant overtime hours.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER