UNC-Chapel Hill delays start of in-person classes as state’s COVID cases keep rising

UNC-Chapel Hill undergraduate students will take all online classes for the first three weeks of the spring semester, the university announced Thursday.

Classes will still begin on Jan. 19 as planned, but they will not be in-person on campus because of the record COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina and nationally.

The new start date for in-person classes is Feb. 8.

Students will still be able to move into dorms and residence halls beginning Jan. 13 as planned, but they will have the option to delay that move-in through Feb. 7.

“We are making these changes with the health of our campus and the community in mind,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin said in a message to the campus community.

They said they have carefully analyzed the data and consulted with UNC public health and infectious disease experts, the chair of the faculty, the chair of the Employee Forum, the student body president, UNC Health, county health officials and the UNC System to make these decisions.

They said they also want to offer students and parents “maximum flexibility as we head into the spring semester under the current circumstances.”

Most UNC-CH students, faculty and staff will be tested for COVID-19 upon returning to campus in January and must participate in regular coronavirus testing throughout the spring semester. Graduate students are not required to get tested prior to their arrival.

Graduate and professional programs have the option of starting remotely, and each school will confirm that start date and the mode of instruction for courses. Some graduate and professional programs have already started classes.

UNC-CH faculty have urged the university to keep the spring semester remote as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in North Carolina and nationally. More than 150 faculty members signed a letter saying UNC is “doomed to repeat too many of the failures of the fall” with its plans to bring hundreds of students back to live and learn on campus this spring.

Other universities, including Syracuse University, have also delayed their start dates to avoid spread of COVID-19 after the holidays and allow more people to get vaccinated, the Wall Street Journal reported.