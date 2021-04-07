Want to attend prom or NC high school graduation? A COVID test might be required.

North Carolina high school students could be asked to pass a COVID-19 test before they’re allowed to attend proms or graduation ceremonies this spring.

New guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services and the state Department of Public Instruction encourages schools to use rapid COVID tests for students and staff members who will attend proms and graduations.

DHHS and DPI says these rapid tests, which can produce results in hours, can be used as an advanced screening protocol. Schools can get the test kits for free.

The new guidance will be presented as part of a COVID-19 update at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting. The new guidance is being issued “understanding the milestones that special events and high school graduations represent in the lives of our students and families.”

Any decisions about testing and conducting proms and graduations would be made locally.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, proms were canceled last spring and schools held modified graduations, such as drive-through ceremonies or timed individual walk-throughs in the auditorium.

State eases rules for school events

Even though the state rules are less restrictive this year, DHHS isn’t recommending traditional proms.

“A traditional prom is a high-risk activity where a predominantly unvaccinated population would be in close proximity for an extended period of time,” according to the new guidelines. “NCDHHS encourages alternate approaches instead of a traditional prom, planned in coordination between local and state education leaders. “

Other recommendations include:

▪ Local education leaders should consult with their legal counsel and local health officials to ensure any school-sponsored events comply with public health requirements.

▪ All attendees age 5 or older must wear a face covering.

▪ When possible, hold events outdoors.

▪ Avoid sharing food buffet-style.

▪ Consider developing entry point symptom-screening protocols for adults.

▪ Stagger arrival times so seating can occur more easily with proper distancing. • Increase outdoor ventilation to indoor areas when possible.

More testing encouraged

Last month, DHHS dropped the requirement that schools must do daily health screenings and temperature checks before people are allowed inside school buildings. Instead, DHHS is recommending increased use of COVID testing

DHHS is applying for a new round of federal funds to expand testing at more schools across the state. In the meantime, it’s continuing to provide testing kits for free to school districts and charter schools.

DHHS recommends regular COVID screening testing for school employees, perhaps weekly. Health officials say that diagnostic testing can be used for people at school who’ve exhibited COVID-19 symptoms or have recent known close contact to a person with COVID.

The tests can also be be used for special events, such as proms and graduations, and around holidays according to DHHS.