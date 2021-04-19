NC approves rules for new summer learning program. Parents wait to hear from schools.

Third graders search for books during a reading event in Garner, N.C., Thursday, May 11, 2017. newsobserver.com

The State Board of Education approved rules Monday for the new summer learning program that North Carolina school districts will offer to help students deal with COVID-19 learning loss.

School districts must offer students at least 150 hours or 30 days of summer in-person instruction. The program is geared toward at-risk students, but attendance is voluntary and is open to any student, space permitting.

State lawmakers unanimously passed the legislation requiring the program to address concerns that some students have fallen behind during the pandemic. The guidance adopted Monday by the state board lays out how districts will run the program and includes funding for a test that will be given to K-8 students who participate in the program.

“Continuing to address the learning and social well-being needs of our students from this summer and beyond is a top priority of this board,” state board chairman Eric Davis said Monday. “In fact, this summer is a critical opportunity to provide immediate academic recovery for our students as well as laying the foundation for strategic, structural and long-term improvement in our state’s public school system.”

School districts will use federal coronavirus relief funds to run the new state-mandated summer program. The state board is also reserving federal relief aid to help districts cover their costs.

New K-12 summer program

The new program is open to students of all grade levels.

Students in kindergarten through second grade will get instruction in reading and math. Students in third through eighth grade will get instruction in reading, math and science.

K-8 students are also required to get a period of physical activity and at least one enrichment activity, such as sports, music and arts.

High school students will get in-person instruction in end-of-course subjects and an elective course. They’ll also get access to online courses to help them pass courses they failed.

Students at year-round schools will have until Oct. 1 to finish the summer program. Other students will finish the program over the summer.

School districts are required to provide transportation for the students and serve them meals.

Teachers will be paid extra to work in the summer program. Some teachers are eligible for a $1,200 signing bonus if they have National Board Certification or in the past received a state bonus based on their students’ reading or math test scores.

Districts will contact at-risk students

School districts are required to submit their plans to the state Department of Public Instruction no later than 30 days before the end of this school year.

“(School districts will be) doing some heavy lifting to implement summer programs that meet the needs of their students in the best possible way,” said state board member Jill Camnitz.

Districts are required to identify at-risk students and notify their parents they’re eligible for the program. Parents aren’t required to send their children, though.

Districts can choose not to promote students who skip the program. Lawmakers are requiring schools to promote kindergarten students who participate.

The program is also open to students who are not at risk academically.

Some parents are waiting for word on how to sign their children up.

Charter schools aren’t required to offer the summer program but they’re encouraged to submit plans to the state. Charter school students can request a seat in the summer program of the school district they live in.