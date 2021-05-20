CMS students graduate next week. Here’s what mask rule changes mean for guests, grads.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, CMS seniors can graduate in-person this year but are required to wear masks. Observer file photo

Despite changes to state mask mandates, students and most guests should still mask up for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools graduation ceremonies next week.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Friday that North Carolina would no longer require face coverings and social distancing in most settings, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased their mask recommendations.

So far, face masks are still required in schools because most students still haven’t been vaccinated, if they’re eligible. It was just last week that 12-to-15-year-olds became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and CMS is hosting vaccine clinics this week for people 12 and older.

CMS students had the option to return to school full-time starting this month, and the district announced in April it was hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021. Each year, the district has about 10,000 graduates.

Ceremonies begin May 24 and continue until June 5. A full list of graduation dates, times and locations can be found here.

Here are answers to issues regarding CMS and masks:

When are face coverings required?

Staff, students and visitors are still required to wear face masks inside school buildings and on CMS transportation. They’re no longer required outdoors. That means masks are required at indoor, on-site CMS graduation ceremonies.

Are they required at off-site CMS ceremonies?

Students and staff are also required to wear masks during graduation ceremonies at off-site venues, including Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center. Families and guests should follow each venue’s safety protocols, and the district strongly encourages families and guests to wear face coverings.

Will capacity restrictions change?

The district is not adjusting capacity restrictions for graduation ceremonies, despite Cooper’s mask changes. Graduates are still allowed four guests each.