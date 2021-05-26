Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure issue is now back in the hands of UNC Board of Trustees

Nikole Hannah-Jones John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones at UNC-Chapel Hill is officially back up for consideration and in the hands of the university’s Board of Trustees.

Trustee Chuck Duckett told The News & Observer he received the re-submission from the university’s Appointments, Personnel and Tenure Committee, which is made up of tenured professors, on Tuesday.

This doesn’t guarantee that there will be a vote, and it’s unclear when the board may take up the issue. The next official board meeting isn’t scheduled until July 14 and 15, after Hannah-Jones is set to start her job as the Knight Chair for Race and Investigative Journalism at UNC-CH.

Since last week, UNC has been embroiled in controversy because Hannah-Jones was offered and signed a contract for a five-year appointment but was not offered tenure. Previous Knight Chairs in journalism at UNC have been tenured.

Campus, state and national groups have rallied in favor of Hannah-Jones, a MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner who won a Pulitzer Prize for The 1619 Project at The New York Times. The project, which explores the legacy and history of Black Americans and slavery, has been a lightning rod for some conservative politicians.

Many think political concerns may have played into the lack of tenure for Hannah-Jones. But UNC officials say the issue never came before the full university trustee board after Duckett, who chairs the board’s University Affairs Committee, asked to postpone it because of questions he had.

On Wednesday, Duckett said that he received Hannah-Jones’ tenure dossier and CV with Tuesday’s submission and that he had not seen it before. His committee of the Board of Trustees vets candidates on behalf of the board before the full vote for approval.

Back in January, Hannah-Jones was part of a slate of tenure candidates proposed by Provost Bob Blouin to be considered at the January 2021 board meeting. Duckett contacted Blouin with questions about Hannah-Jones’s candidacy and asked to postpone the review.

Duckett told The N&O that he had questions related to Hannah-Jones’ experience in the classroom, among others, and that no one answered them.

The board never voted then on the matter of tenure for her. Hannah-Jones signed the contract for a fixed-term faculty position, without tenure, that was sent on March 2.

UNC Board of Trustees member Charles G. Duckett, delivers a committee report during their meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

When asked about the precedent that all previous Knight Chairs in the journalism school received tenure upon hire, Duckett said, “just because a board has done something prior does not mean that you’re bound.”

He said he has asked multiple times in the past for a postponement for a tenure candidate when he had questions about that person’s candidacy. In each case, the matter came up at a later time and the candidate was granted tenure, Duckett said.

Regarding the re-submission of Hannah-Jones, Duckett did not say if or when it might be considered by the committee or the full board.

“I want answers before a vote,” Duckett said.

NC Policy Watch reported Wednesday that three board members said they expect the matter to come to a full vote of the board by the end of June.

At the UNC System Board of Governors meeting Wednesday, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said he could not talk about Hannah-Jones’s tenure being back on the table because it was a personnel matter.

The Board of Governors sets policy for campuses and delegates authority to boards of trustees and appoints some members. In 2019, the BOG delegated tenure decisions to trustees. So, this case won’t come to the system for approval and can’t be appealed to the BOG.

This re-submission comes after the Faculty Executive Committee and Student Body President Lamar Richards demanded immediate action by the board regarding tenure for Hannah-Jones.

Hundreds of professional athletes, scholars, artists, political activists and professional journalists have criticized the board’s decision, or lack thereof, and defended Hannah-Jones and her work, particularly on The 1619 Project. And 1,619 alumni and current students took out a two-page spread advertisement in The News & Observer that was published Wednesday, demanding that the board reconsider tenure for Hannah-Jones.