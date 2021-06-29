When should CMS have spring break? District survey collects public input

The current 2021-22 school year calendar was approved last May. For the 2022-23 school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials have launched a public survey to gauge preferences. jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is inviting the community to vote on the 2022-23 school year calendar, including dates for spring break and when students would return from the winter holiday break.

There are two proposed calendars. Information and voting is available at this shortened URL: bit.ly/2TgqrXO.

The survey is open until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Superintendent Earnest Winston will review the results and present one calendar to the CMS school board in July. The board will then vote on a final calendar. The current 2021-22 school year calendar was approved last year.

CMS calendar voting

In both 2022-23 calendar draft options — A or B — students would begin class Aug. 29, with teacher workdays beginning either on Aug. 17 or Aug. 18. The last day of school in both calendar options is June 9, 2023.

Both calendars contain the same amount of annual leave and holiday vacations. The number of teacher workdays would be the same but fall on different days depending on the calendar option. School makeup days also vary on each calendar.

In Calendar A, students would be on holiday break in 2022 from Monday, Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 30, with a return to school Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

In Calendar B, students would begin the holiday break in 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 and would return to school Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

In both scenarios, teachers would have two workdays during the December/January break.

The annual spring break also lands differently depending on the calendar.

In Calendar A, the proposal is to have spring break the week of April 3, 2023, with Good Friday observed April 7, during break.

In Calendar B, the option is to have spring break the week of April 10, 2023, with the holiday observed the Friday before spring break.