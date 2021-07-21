Will CMS require masks in school? Here’s what to know as state COVID order ends.

With a statewide COVID-19 order requiring masks in school ending at the end of the month, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School officials have yet to say whether students and teachers will be required to wear them as class starts back.

CMS officials say they will discuss the latest recommendations North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and health officials handed down Wednesday, and alert students and parents if the district’s requirement of face masks changes.

“The new Strong Schools NC Toolkit shared (Wednesday) states that schools should require face coverings for many students and staff while in indoor settings or while using school transportation,” a statement from the district reads. “Staff will discuss this guidance and other recommendations provided by leading health professionals and organizations as we finalize decisions related to the opening of school for the upcoming year.”

Cooper on Wednesday asked school districts to require masks indoors for all students and staff in elementary and middle schools. Any other unvaccinated students or personnel at all schools should wear masks as well, the governor said.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, in its updated school guidance on Wednesday, also said that schools should require that students in K-8 wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Studies have shown that masks can slow the spread of this virus among those who are unvaccinated — that hasn’t changed. We know masks work,” Cooper said during his press conference. “The health, safety and ability of our students to learn in person depends on school leaders following this guidance.”

In Camp CMS, which thousands of students are participating this summer, masks have been and will continue to be required for all grades, CMS officials said Wednesday afternoon.

“The current mandate for masks to be worn in schools is through July 31,” Brian Hacker, a spokesman for the district, said.

Cooper and DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cited the CDC to explain why they have maintained the mask mandate in schools. Vaccinations for COVID-19 are not yet available for children younger than age 12.

The updated state guidance aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics guidance.

“The most important work our state will do next month is getting all our school children back into the classrooms safely for in-person learning,” Cooper said. “That’s the best way for them to learn, and we want their school days to be as close to normal as possible after a year of disruption.”

At the CMS school board meeting in July, several parents spoke out against the mask-in-schools requirement.

North Carolina has reported 7,298 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, up from 4,571 from the week prior. It’s an increase of nearly 60%.

Among children age 12 to 17 in North Carolina, 28% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 24% are fully vaccinated, as of Wednesday.