Masks to continue in CMS if board approves latest superintendent request

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board on Friday will be asked to extend mask requirements for all students and staff, according to a memo by the superintendent, a copy of which was sent from a board member to a parent on Thursday.

A school district official confirmed Superintendent Earnest Winston sent the memo to board members ahead of an expected discussion and vote planned for Friday morning. His recommendation follows updated federal and state guidelines that urge school districts to continue requiring masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among unvaccinated people.

Winston, in the 3-page memo, cited the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases and the inability to vaccinate children under 12 in his recommendation that CMS implement “universal face covering requirements for all students, staff, volunteers, and visitors inside CMS facilities for the 2021-2022 school year.”

On Wednesday, local Health Director Gibbie Harris said she’d recommended to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that mask wearing continue to help prevent outbreaks and subsequent disruptions to classrooms.

If approved by the school board, CMS would be one of the few local school districts to make masks not optional as classrooms open up next month. A CMS parent who has been advocating for mask wearing to continue was given a copy of Winston’s recommendation by a school board member on Thursday and she forwarded the message to The Charlotte Observer.

“Universal face covering requirements shall be reviewed at the end of each academic quarter or when local metrics and evolving guidance suggest that safety protocols, including using face coverings, should be revised,” Winston wrote.

CMS vote on mask mandate

The board is scheduled to discuss and vote on masks at 9 a.m., Friday at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center located at 600 East 4th Street. The special-called meeting is open to the public but the board is not holding a public comment hearing.

The public can tune in on CMS Board of Education Facebook, CMS Facebook and the CMS YouTube Channel.

Winston based his recommendation, according to the memo, on current data in Mecklenburg County, and recent guidelines from Mecklenburg County Public Health, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC, among others.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.