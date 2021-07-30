CMS board votes to require masks for students, staff when classes resume next month

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board approved a recommendation to require face masks for all students and staff when classes start next month. CMS will be one of the few local districts to do so. kfrazier@charlotteobserver.com

Amid a group of about 35 community members — many waving signs against a face-covering mandate — the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School board voted Friday morning to require face masks indoors at schools this fall.

With the 8-1 vote, CMS became one of the few local school districts to require face masks for all students and staff when classes start up next month. Board member Sean Strain was the lone dissenter.

“I want our students and staff to be safe in our schools,” said board member Carol Sawyer, who also encouraged residents to get vaccinated. “We have tools to protect them.”

Superintendent Earnest Winston recommended extending mask requirements in a memo to board members Thursday, a copy of which was sent to teachers.

His recommendation follows updated federal and state guidelines that urge school districts to continue requiring masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, especially among unvaccinated people.

Winston, in the three-page memo, cited the rise in COVID-19 Delta variant cases and the inability to vaccinate children under 12 in his recommendation that CMS implement “universal face covering requirements for all students, staff, volunteers, and visitors inside CMS facilities for the 2021-2022 school year.”

On Wednesday, county Health Director Gibbie Harris said she’d recommended to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that mask wearing continue to help prevent outbreaks and subsequent disruptions to classrooms.

As part of Winston’s recommendation and what the board approved, universal face covering requirements will be reviewed at the end of each academic quarter or when “ local metrics and evolving guidance suggest that safety protocols, including using face coverings, should be revised.”

Masks will be required inside all CMS facilities and buses.

“We should be able to make the choice,” Brooke Weis, who has two children in CMS, said Friday morning. “We are not co-parenting with the government. We don’t want muzzles on our children. I think their minds are made up, but it’s still important for us to come out and show Mecklenburg we oppose what they are doing.”