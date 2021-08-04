‘It’s time.’ Davidson College president Carol Quillen reveals plans to take a leave.

Saying “it’s time” after 11 years at the helm, Davidson College president Carol Quillen said on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, that she will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Davidson College

Saying “it’s time” after 11 years at the helm, Davidson College president Carol Quillen on Wednesday said she will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

“I love what I do, and I love Davidson,” Quillen said in a message to the community on Davidson.edu. “And at the same time, there is a natural course to a presidency.”

When she was hired, Quillen said, the chairman of the Davidson College board asked her to imagine “a 10-year time horizon.”

“That seemed right to me, and I’ve been contemplating the timing of this decision to step down for the past few years,” she said. “My head and heart tell me that this is the time.”

To the community, she said: “Serving in this role and working with you all is an extraordinary gift. I’m grateful beyond words for the opportunities I have had over the past decade to share in your aspirations and accomplishments.”

This is a developing story.