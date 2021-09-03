Some NC ‘school nutrition heroes’ will be getting bonuses to keep cafeterias staffed

Wake County Child Nutrition Services employees prepare meals to be distributed to students while schools are closed due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Wake Forest High School in Wake Forest, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina school districts will get $10 million they can use to find enough school cafeteria workers to feed students.

The State Board of Education approved Thursday setting aside $10 million in federal COVID relief funds to provide bonuses to new and existing workers in school nutrition programs. School districts have been losing cafeteria workers to the private sector, leading to double-digit vacancy rates.

“Staffing shortages in the school nutrition programs in the PSUs (public school units) are a serious problem,” Lynn Harvey, director of school nutrition and school operations at the state Department of Public Instruction, told the board. “Some PSUs are reporting shortages of 20 to 25%.

“This of course directly impacts the ability of our PSUs to provide meals to all students because meals are available to all students at no cost while still providing meals to those virtual learners and others who are in the community.”

State education leaders say the bonuses are especially needed in light of all that school nutrition workers have done to feed students during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the past 18 months, school nutrition staff have served more than 210 million meals to children.

“The work of North Carolina’s school nutrition teams over the past year has been nothing short of remarkable,” State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said in a news release. “Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, school nutrition personnel went above and beyond to provide meals to students, whether that was through extended hours or home deliveries.”

Bonuses for new and existing staff

“We know this $10 million dollar allotment will be a critical resource to support districts as they look to recruit and retain additional school nutrition personnel to meet the needs of our students,” Truitt said.

Harvey said part of the problem is that school districts are competing with service industries for staff. Additionally, school districts need more workers to keep up with the increased demand coming from the federal government allowing all students to get free school breakfasts and lunches this school year.

In Wake County, the state’s largest school system, the district started the school year last week with a 27.3% vacancy rate among its child nutrition staff.

School districts will have to apply for the money, which will be awarded in part based on how many students they have. Districts can use the money to provide bonuses to hire new cafeteria staff and/or bonuses to keep existing workers.

In addition to a shortage of cafeteria workers, schools are dealing with a shortage of food supplies.

“The menu is going to look a little different so we’re asking for grace among our families and communities as those changes are there,” Harvey said. “Our school nutrition heroes, as I will call them, are working non-stop to make sure the needs of all students are addressed in this period of time.”