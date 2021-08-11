Charlotte man won NC lottery, woke up nearly $100,000 richer

Robert Leland from Charlotte woke up in the middle of the night to find out that he’d won half of a $282,218 Cash 5 jackpot. He took home $99,838 in winnings. North Carolina Education Lottery

A Charlotte man woke up in the middle of the night to learn that he’d won half of a $282,218 Cash 5 jackpot.

When Robert Leland checked his phone for the Aug. 5 Carolina Cash 5 drawing, he learned that his Quick Pick ticket matched all five winning numbers.

“It was a little surprising,” Leland said. “First I thought I had four numbers. I looked again and, son of a gun, I got five.”

Leland purchased the winning ticket at Food Lion on Sunset Road West in Charlotte, and was one of two individuals who had all five matching numbers in the drawing. The other winner was Andrew Stock of Durham, according to a N.C. Education Lottery news release.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Leland said. “This was timely.”

Leland claimed his half of the jackpot, $141,109, Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $99,838 after required federal and state tax withholdings. He told N.C. Education Lottery officials that he planned to use some of the money to repair his car and buy a new used car.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.