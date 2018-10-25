Hungry hawk drops kitten named Fluffy into top of tree. It was stuck there for 3 days

One of the world’s luckiest kittens was pulled from the top of a swaying tree in Ohio on Sunday, three days after it quite literally fell from the sky.
Erie Valley Fire & Rescue, which orchestrated the rescue, says in a Facebook post that the cat ended up in a pine after being dropped by a hawk that intended to have Fluffy over for dinner.
That’s in the literal sense.
“Typically, cats will find their way down, but after three days it was time to intervene,” says the post, noting the department worked with a tree company to get the cat down.
The scene played out Sunday morning in the Navarre township, 11 miles southwest of Canton, Ohio.
Erie Valley Fire Chief Rick Annen told WJW/Fox8 that hawks were seen waiting across the street and he believes the cat was too deeply wedged between branches for them to reach.
Fluffy had been stuck there since Friday, said the department’s Facebook post.
“She was going to die up there and she was all alone,” Fluffy’s owner, Ellen Albert, told the TV station. “I’m just truly amazed that she made it that long and these guys are here to help.”
Commenters on Facebook noted Fluffy likely used up a few of its nine lives.
“We’re happy to report after the rescue that the Fluffy is uninjured and enjoying some TLC from her owners,” said a fire department post.
