Multiple injuries and ‘flaming inferno’ after LA gas explosion, video shows

Two people were hospitalized in South Los Angeles County on Sunday morning after a gas leak triggered an explosion and a “heavy fire,” fire officials said.
The fire was coming from storm drains when first responders got to the scene at 216 West Slauson Avenue in Florence around 7:45 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire department said manhole covers were “displaced due to underground pressure.”
Roughly 80 firefighters were at the scene hours later investigating the fire, which the department said was caused by a gasoline tank in a storage yard, ABC7 reports.
The leaking tank was 9,000 gallons, and the flames from the leak were responsible for “igniting the atmosphere in the storm drains,” Erik Scott, a fire department spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.
As of 9:45 a.m. local time, the fire was no longer active, Scott said.
ABC7 reported that one person was hospitalized with burn injuries, and that firefighters said earlier a person was having breathing problems.
Photos show plumes of black smoke rising from the site.
One woman posted video on Twitter that she said showed the smoke rising as she rode to the airport on a nearby highway.
