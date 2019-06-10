Family finds baby crying in Georgia woods and wrapped in plastic. Now she has a name

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Driving around in the car with flashlights, the family’s teenage daughters decided the sounds weren’t coming from an animal, according to WSBTV. So they went back and told their father, and they all went into the woods to investigate.

“As we got closer, we realized it was a baby crying,” Kayla Ragatz, one of the daughters, told the news station.

The baby girl was wrapped in a plastic bag and lying in “an isolated area” in the woods in Forsyth County, about 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, WFMY reported. Authorities have said she was only a few hours old.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrived and gave the infant first aid, and then she was taken to a local hospital in good condition, Sheriff Ron Freeman said during a news conference Friday.

“It is without doubt a divine intervention that this child was found,” he said. “Had it not been for those observant folks who were our citizens who called 911, we would be having a much different conversation.”.

Now, thanks to the staff at the hospital, the baby girl has a name: India.

“I think it’s fitting,” Freeman said.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying the baby and finding her mother. The person responsible could face several charges, including abandonment and cruelty to a child.

“If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087,” the office wrote on Facebook.





The baby is with Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services, and she will likely be put in foster care, Freeman said.