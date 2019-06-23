Mom congratulates the teens who TP’d her California home — and vows to get revenge

Aubrey Dupree Seymour had “a few choice words” for teens who plastered her San Clemente, California, home in toilet paper, such as “amazing job,” in a viral Facebook post. Screengrab from Facebook

When Aubrey Dupree Seymour discovered that friends of her teenage son had plastered her San Clemente, California, house in toilet paper, she didn’t get angry.

She got funny — and vowed to get even — in a tongue-in-cheek June 14 post to a community Facebook page that has gone viral.

“To the kids that TP’d our house last night, I have a few choice words for you...AMAZING job, you have given me faith that there are still youths that choose to go ABOVE and BEYOND,” she wrote in the post.

“One day I believe you will change the world with your DETERMINATION to be the best,” Seymour continued in the post, with a photo of her home and yard draped in toilet paper.

But she didn’t leave it there.

“I do have you on my (Ring doorbell video) and when I find out who you are...game on my friend, we too have a Costco size supply of TP,” she wrote.

Her post has received 345,000 likes and 126,000 shares on Facebook.

“Awesome response,” commented one reader. “I love this person,” wrote another.

“My response was not to get angry,” Seymour said, KTTV reported. “Nowadays we are so quick to condemn kids for the things they do. Trust me my kids are not perfect but there are so many choices kids can make that are not always the best.”

She said the four teens involved in the prank are longtime friends of her son, who helped clean up the mess, according to the station.

“They are wonderful boys that have known my son since elementary school, but don’t think we won’t be getting them back,” Seymour said.

