National
Delta gets roasted for responding seriously to man ‘sucked through toilet’ on plane
They say tone is difficult to get across in the written word, and Delta learned that the hard way on Wednesday.
When YouTuber Drew Gooden posted on Twitter that he’d been sucked out of a Delta plane and was hurling through the sky, Delta was quick to offer assistance.
“I’m sorry to learn of this,” the tweet said. “Can you provide more detail to what occurred?”
Gooden responded that he was “sucked out through toilet hole.”
The tweet wasn’t published for long before Twitter users jumped on it.
“They’re probably gonna give you a food voucher that doesn’t make up for it,” one user wrote.
“At least it’s rommier leg room,” wrote another.
Gooden’s tweet had been liked more than 100,000 times as of Thursday afternoon.
Some speculated that Delta’s tweet was an automated response. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments