Texas woman who walked into store window she thought was a door sues for $1 million

A woman wants up to $1 million after running into a window she believed was actually a door at a Texas grocery store, according to a lawsuit.

In the suit filed against a construction company, Anna Robb says she was leaving the Kroger Marketplace in Conroe this April when she “walked directly into a clear, floor-to-ceiling window.” The collision caused “serious injuries and damages,” according to the lawsuit.

Robb filed the lawsuit against LaGrone Services, the Houston-based construction company that built the grocery store. LaGrone Services finished building the store in 2017 and has called itself a “preferred Kroger builder for over 15 years,” according to its website.

LaGrone Services did not immediately respond to a McClatchy news group email Monday afternoon seeking comment about the lawsuit.

Robb accused the construction company of negligence in failing to put warning markers on the window, according to the lawsuit.

She wants between $200,000 and $1 million for medical expenses, pain and suffering, physical impairment and disfigurement, and “past and future mental anguish,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit does not provide details of Robb’s injuries.