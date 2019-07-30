‘Giggling’ neighbors provoke man to fire AK-47 more than a dozen times, Ill. cops say

Here are some basic safety tips all gun owners should follow No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No matter what type of gun you own, there are general guidelines that all gun owners should follow. Here are some basic tips to keep you and your family safe.

An Illinois man upset with his neighbors’ laughter is accused of firing more than a dozen rounds from his AK-47 rifle, police said.

It was about 2 a.m. Sunday when Steven Mendoza, 24, heard a group of about six to eight visitors hanging out in his neighbor’s yard in Gilberts, a town in northeastern Illinois, according to a Facebook post by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

When he heard them “giggling outside of his window,” Mendoza got upset, prosecutors said. He’s accused of grabbing his AK-47 rifle and shooting 14 rounds in the air toward the nearby intersection of Interstate 90 and Highway 72, prosecutors said.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, prosecutors said. If he posts $10,000 bond, a judge ordered that Mendoza must temporarily give up all his guns, prosecutors said.