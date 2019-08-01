Hot pink Barbie truck starts U.S. road trip in Kansas City to mark icon’s 60th year

The Barbie truck, which debuted in Kansas City, will take off on a road trip this weekend. Screengrab: Barbie Twitter

Barbie lovers, rejoice! She’s going on a road trip. But this time, the DreamCar is staying in the garage.

Instead, the doll will be hitting the road in a new ride on the Barbie Truck Totally Throwback Tour in celebration of her 60th anniversary.

The hot pink truck — decorated with retro-inspired Barbie accessories including sunglasses, lipstick, visors and roller skates — debuted in Kansas City on Wednesday at the sold-out Barbie Doll Collectors Convention.

The truck was created by the same group responsible for the hit Hello Kitty Cafe that went on a similar tour last year, KMBC reported.

While the truck itself is a sight to see, Barbie lovers won’t want to miss what’s inside. The truck is stocked with precious cargo: exclusive throwback Barbie merchandise, including jean jackets, caps, iridescent fanny packs, and cookies that are only available in the Barbie mobile.

The Barbie truck’s last day in Kansas City is on Saturday, after which the truck will begin its road trip through America, hitting more than 15 stops in Southern California (Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, Barbie is coming for you!) and the Pacific Northwest over the next year.

A complete list of dates can be found on Mattel’s website.

The Barbie doll was created in 1959 by Ruth Handler, who wanted to create a 3D doll after watching her daughter play with paper ones, according to Mattel. In her 60 years, Barbie has had more than 180 careers, driven an impressive fleet of cars, fostered a community of friends and sported two hunks on her arm.