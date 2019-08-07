National

Drunk Bobcat driver hits pothole, runs over friend ejected from bucket, Mo. cops say

One man is dead and another has been arrested after a horrible skid steer accident in Missouri late Tuesday night, officials say.

Logan Rowles, 24, was driving a Bobcat while his friend Dylan Kramel, 20, rode in the scoop, the Missouri Highway Patrol says. The Bobcat hit a pothole, throwing Kramel from the bucket.

The vehicle then struck Kramel, the highway patrol says.

Officials say Kramel was taken to a Jefferson City hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rowels, who was not injured, was arrested later that night for a “felony DWI resulting in the death of another,”according to highway patrol.

Kramel’s death comes less than three years after his brother, Corey, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a car near Columbia, according to a GoFundMe page. He was 22 and an army veteran.

