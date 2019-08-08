Escaped Zebra galloping from Texas police cruisers gets helicopter airlift, videos show

Zebra on the run from Texas police officers A zebra was on the run from New Braunfels police officers Wednesday in the town just northeast of San Antonio, Texas, video shows. Police say the zebra in the video was "safely tranquilized," but a second one remains on the loose. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A zebra was on the run from New Braunfels police officers Wednesday in the town just northeast of San Antonio, Texas, video shows. Police say the zebra in the video was "safely tranquilized," but a second one remains on the loose.

A Zebra in Texas earned its stripes on Wednesday. Its racing stripes.

Police in New Braufels, Texas, say a zebra escaped from the ranch it calls home and swam across the Guadalupe River before leading officers and animal control on a wild, er, zebra chase through the city.

In video captured by police, the zebra can be seen galloping down the street in what looks to be a residential area.

Police say the zebra was “safely tranquilized and carefully recovered,” and warned area residents that they might see a low-flying helicopter, as police were “assisted by a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals.”

A video that appears to be of the zebra’s airlift was posted to Twitter.

But the story doesn’t end there. Police say there’s another zebra on the loose and as of Thursday morning, they’ve not announced its capture.

Last week Eno, an escaped emu, garnered national attention for evading capture in North Carolina since the end of June, CNN reported. The bird, which can run up to 30 miles per hour, has been seen here and there throughout the area, but as of yet, no one has been able to catch it.