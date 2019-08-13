National
Lightning strike kills 300-pound bear climbing tree in Colorado, officials say
A bear climbing a tree died from a lightning strike Monday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.
The 300-pound bear was in a tree in Woodland Park, located northwest of Colorado Springs, when the lightning bolt hit, officials said Tuesday on Twitter. Officials said the bear was old and died instantly.
A picture posted by wildlife officials shows the bear’s body in front of a tree, which appears to have a long vertical gash through its bark.
“Lightning doesn’t just kill people in Colorado,” officials wrote on Twitter.
