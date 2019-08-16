Video catches teen vandal defacing sand sculpture at Honolulu’s Royal Hawaiian Hotel

Honolulu cops share video of Royal Hawaiian Hotel sand statue attacker Honolulu police shared surveillance camera video showing a person who attacked and destroyed parts of a sand statue in the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Police said they identified the teen involved. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Honolulu police shared surveillance camera video showing a person who attacked and destroyed parts of a sand statue in the Royal Hawaiian Hotel on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Police said they identified the teen involved.

A sand sculpture in the lobby of Honolulu’s Grand Hawaiian Hotel was defaced earlier this week at the hands of a teenage vandal.

Video released Thursday by the Honolulu Police Department shows the vandal attacking the sculpture with her bare hands and various objects just after 11 p.m. Monday, as another person looks on — apparently capturing video of the destruction on her phone, according to police.

“Both females then fled in an unknown direction,” police wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

Police have identified a teen Hawaii resident as the suspect, but she was not named, HawaiiNewsNow reports.

Jill Harris, an owner of Sandsational Sand Sculptures, said her partner Thomas Koet is on the island and started fixing the damage Thursday, KHON2 reported. The damage has been covered up with a lei, according to the TV station.

“It’s amazing how much effort you know probably went into it and how little it took to destroy it,” visitor Jim Bruce said, according to KHON2.

The footage of the vandalism that police released shows the teen straddling a clear partition separating the sculpture from a walkway, using her bare hands and what appears to be a pillow to deface the art. She also throws other objects at the sculpture.