Tyson recalls another chicken product – this time because it might contain rubber

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

So far this year, Tyson Foods has recalled chicken products because they might’ve contained metal and plastic.

Now the largest meat company in the United States is recalling another chicken product because it might be contaminated with rubber, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Tyson recalled more than 39,000 pounds of Weaver brand chicken patties, which may contain “extraneous materials,” according to a news release. The 26-ounce resealable bags of breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat were produced Jan. 31, the USDA said.

USDA officials learned of the problem after Tyson notified food safety inspectors of consumer complaints, according to the news release.

The agency said it’s worried the product could still be in consumers’ freezers. The chicken patties should be thrown out or returned to the store, according to the news release.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the USDA said.

A Tyson spokeswoman said that rubber from food processing machines went into the chicken product, according to Reuters.

In January, the company recalled chicken nuggets because they contained “small pieces of soft, blue plastic,” the Miami Herald reported.

Then in March the company recalled 69,000 pounds of chicken strips because consumers reported finding metal, according to the Herald. The recall ballooned in May to 11 million pounds after more people found metal.

In June, Tyson recalled ready-to-eat chicken fritters delivered to schools, which contained hard plastic. The recall included over 190,000 pounds of chicken shipped to 29 states, the Miami Herald reported.